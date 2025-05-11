$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 14912 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

India opens dam after ceasefire with Pakistan - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

India has opened two gates of the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River after a ceasefire with Pakistan. This caused a rise in water levels, but was done to regulate after the rains.

India opens dam after ceasefire with Pakistan - Media

After an agreement on a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached, the Indian side opened two gates of the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River, which caused the water level to rise and overflow. This is reported by the Times of India, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the two dam gates remained open from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gates were opened to regulate rising water levels caused by heavy rains in the region on Friday. Although the parties did not mention the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which India has officially suspended, the move to open the dam has raised concerns in the context of water distribution. Under the terms of the treaty, India has the exclusive right to use the waters of the eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas and Ravi), while Pakistan has preference over the western rivers — Chenab, Jhelum and Indus.

On May 3, the President of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, stated that his party has consistently opposed the IWT, amid concerns that it harms the interests of Jammu and Kashmir, and stated that it is time to redirect the waters of the Chenab to Jammu and use energy from the Jhelum in Kashmir.

 "We have long said that this treaty needs to be revised," he added.

Recall

On May 5, India blocked the supply of water to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam, reducing the flow by 90%. It was also preparing to reduce runoff from the Kishanganga project, implementing a decision not to allow water from the Indus rivers to enter Pakistan.

India-Pakistan War: Explosions heard in Jammu and Kashmir after ceasefire10.05.25, 18:28 • 4734 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
India
Pakistan
