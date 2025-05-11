India opens dam after ceasefire with Pakistan - Media

After an agreement on a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached, the Indian side opened two gates of the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River, which caused the water level to rise and overflow. This is reported by the Times of India, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the two dam gates remained open from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gates were opened to regulate rising water levels caused by heavy rains in the region on Friday. Although the parties did not mention the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which India has officially suspended, the move to open the dam has raised concerns in the context of water distribution. Under the terms of the treaty, India has the exclusive right to use the waters of the eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas and Ravi), while Pakistan has preference over the western rivers — Chenab, Jhelum and Indus.

On May 3, the President of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, stated that his party has consistently opposed the IWT, amid concerns that it harms the interests of Jammu and Kashmir, and stated that it is time to redirect the waters of the Chenab to Jammu and use energy from the Jhelum in Kashmir.

"We have long said that this treaty needs to be revised," he added.

Recall

On May 5, India blocked the supply of water to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam, reducing the flow by 90%. It was also preparing to reduce runoff from the Kishanganga project, implementing a decision not to allow water from the Indus rivers to enter Pakistan.

