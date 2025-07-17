"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone Production

The Special Representative of the President of the United States of America (USA) for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, called Ukrainian drones "incredible innovations." This is reported by UNN with reference to Kellogg's page on the social network X (Twitter).

A tour of some of Ukraine's defense bases... I saw firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are being created and developed. Incredible innovations, especially in the field of drones - he wrote on the social network X on the night of Thursday, July 17.

According to Keith Kellogg, they are leading in this new era/type of war.

"Their speed of innovation and ability to recycle are impressive. Our defense industrial base must pay attention to this and adapt," Kellogg emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the US interest in purchasing Ukrainian drones. Ukraine, in turn, seeks to acquire American weapons, including Patriot systems, to create an "air shield."

Kellogg visited the NGU training ground, where he highly praised the training of Ukrainian National Guardsmen