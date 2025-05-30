In 2025, the number of cases of bullying among schoolchildren in Ukraine increased significantly. This is evidenced by data published in a study by OpenDataBot, writes UNN.

According to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), in the first four months of 2025, 130 cases of bullying (any form of violence or humiliation by one student against another) were recorded in Ukraine.

Of the 130 administrative protocols drawn up this year, court decisions were made in only 48% of cases.

On average, 32 protocols on bullying are drawn up every month this year. This is 1.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year - OpenDataBot provides statistics.

The police began to record more cases of bullying against minors and adolescents.

"More than half of the protocols are drawn up for young schoolchildren and adolescents from 14 to 16 years old," OpenDataBot states.

According to the company's report, this year they are more often punished for the silence of heads of educational institutions about cases of abuse

"Mriya" will have tools to counter bullying and strengthen the safety of children in schools - Zelenskyy

"In 2025, there are already 11 such cases (9% of the total number). For comparison, for the entire 2024 there were 14 such protocols (5%), and in 2021 - only 13 (4%)," the report says.

On the other hand, there was less so-called "group" bullying or repeated harassment by teenagers.

"In 2025, only 5 such protocols were drawn up (4%), while in 2024 - 30 (11%), and in 2021 - 35 (10%)," experts of OpenDataBot company state.

Let us remind you

As wrote UNN, a bullying report can be left on the website of AIKOM.

After submitting a completely anonymous application (without specifying the class and school), the child will be offered to receive psychological help in the AntiBullyingBot chat bot or contact the children's hotline at 116 111 or 0 800 500 225 (from 12.00 to 16.00), to the bullying hotline at 116 000.

