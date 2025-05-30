## Increasing Cases of Bullying in Ukrainian Schools: New Data for 2025 Recent data for 2025 indicates a concerning rise in bullying incidents within Ukrainian schools. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the number of reported cases has increased by 15% compared to the previous year. This surge is particularly noticeable in secondary schools, where cyberbullying and verbal abuse are becoming increasingly prevalent. Experts attribute this rise to several factors, including increased online activity among students, a lack of effective anti-bullying programs, and inadequate parental involvement. "We are deeply concerned about the growing trend of bullying in our schools," stated Oksana Kovalenko, Head of the Department of Educational Policies at the Ministry of Education and Science. "We are working on implementing new strategies to combat this issue, including enhanced training for teachers and stronger collaboration with parents and community organizations." The Ministry is also considering introducing stricter penalties for perpetrators of bullying and expanding support services for victims. Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are actively involved in providing counseling and educational resources to schools and families affected by bullying. However, challenges remain. Many schools lack the resources and expertise to effectively address bullying incidents, and reporting rates remain low due to fear of retaliation and a lack of trust in the system. "We need a comprehensive approach that involves everyone – students, teachers, parents, and the community – to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all children," emphasized Andriy Melnyk, Director of the "Safe School" NGO. The issue of bullying in Ukrainian schools requires urgent attention and coordinated action to protect the well-being and future of the country's youth. The Ministry of Education and Science is committed to working with all stakeholders to implement effective solutions and create a culture of respect and empathy in Ukrainian schools.
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, Ukraine saw a significant increase in cases of bullying among schoolchildren. In the first four months, 130 cases were recorded, which is 1.5 times more than last year.
In 2025, the number of cases of bullying among schoolchildren in Ukraine increased significantly. This is evidenced by data published in a study by OpenDataBot, writes UNN.
Details
According to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), in the first four months of 2025, 130 cases of bullying (any form of violence or humiliation by one student against another) were recorded in Ukraine.
Of the 130 administrative protocols drawn up this year, court decisions were made in only 48% of cases.
On average, 32 protocols on bullying are drawn up every month this year. This is 1.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year
The police began to record more cases of bullying against minors and adolescents.
"More than half of the protocols are drawn up for young schoolchildren and adolescents from 14 to 16 years old," OpenDataBot states.
According to the company's report, this year they are more often punished for the silence of heads of educational institutions about cases of abuse
"Mriya" will have tools to counter bullying and strengthen the safety of children in schools - Zelenskyy08.04.25, 21:09 • 12443 views
"In 2025, there are already 11 such cases (9% of the total number). For comparison, for the entire 2024 there were 14 such protocols (5%), and in 2021 - only 13 (4%)," the report says.
On the other hand, there was less so-called "group" bullying or repeated harassment by teenagers.
"In 2025, only 5 such protocols were drawn up (4%), while in 2024 - 30 (11%), and in 2021 - 35 (10%)," experts of OpenDataBot company state.
Let us remind you
As wrote UNN, a bullying report can be left on the website of AIKOM.
After submitting a completely anonymous application (without specifying the class and school), the child will be offered to receive psychological help in the AntiBullyingBot chat bot or contact the children's hotline at 116 111 or 0 800 500 225 (from 12.00 to 16.00), to the bullying hotline at 116 000.
The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year24.04.25, 14:34 • 7024 views