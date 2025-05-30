$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
07:41 AM • 3390 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 8370 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 15019 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130833 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 157267 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 136755 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 123497 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213604 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106872 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128831 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.7m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 12942 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 10632 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

02:25 AM • 9494 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

03:13 AM • 6546 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 12254 views
Publications

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 3390 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130833 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213604 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 217545 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 293500 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Steve Witkoff

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

White House

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Izium

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 2090 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 111508 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 104174 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 117060 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 174321 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Brent Crude

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

## Increasing Cases of Bullying in Ukrainian Schools: New Data for 2025 Recent data for 2025 indicates a concerning rise in bullying incidents within Ukrainian schools. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the number of reported cases has increased by 15% compared to the previous year. This surge is particularly noticeable in secondary schools, where cyberbullying and verbal abuse are becoming increasingly prevalent. Experts attribute this rise to several factors, including increased online activity among students, a lack of effective anti-bullying programs, and inadequate parental involvement. "We are deeply concerned about the growing trend of bullying in our schools," stated Oksana Kovalenko, Head of the Department of Educational Policies at the Ministry of Education and Science. "We are working on implementing new strategies to combat this issue, including enhanced training for teachers and stronger collaboration with parents and community organizations." The Ministry is also considering introducing stricter penalties for perpetrators of bullying and expanding support services for victims. Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are actively involved in providing counseling and educational resources to schools and families affected by bullying. However, challenges remain. Many schools lack the resources and expertise to effectively address bullying incidents, and reporting rates remain low due to fear of retaliation and a lack of trust in the system. "We need a comprehensive approach that involves everyone – students, teachers, parents, and the community – to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all children," emphasized Andriy Melnyk, Director of the "Safe School" NGO. The issue of bullying in Ukrainian schools requires urgent attention and coordinated action to protect the well-being and future of the country's youth. The Ministry of Education and Science is committed to working with all stakeholders to implement effective solutions and create a culture of respect and empathy in Ukrainian schools.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

In 2025, Ukraine saw a significant increase in cases of bullying among schoolchildren. In the first four months, 130 cases were recorded, which is 1.5 times more than last year.

## Increasing Cases of Bullying in Ukrainian Schools: New Data for 2025 Recent data for 2025 indicates a concerning rise in bullying incidents within Ukrainian schools. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the number of reported cases has increased by 15% compared to the previous year. This surge is particularly noticeable in secondary schools, where cyberbullying and verbal abuse are becoming increasingly prevalent. Experts attribute this rise to several factors, including increased online activity among students, a lack of effective anti-bullying programs, and inadequate parental involvement. "We are deeply concerned about the growing trend of bullying in our schools," stated Oksana Kovalenko, Head of the Department of Educational Policies at the Ministry of Education and Science. "We are working on implementing new strategies to combat this issue, including enhanced training for teachers and stronger collaboration with parents and community organizations." The Ministry is also considering introducing stricter penalties for perpetrators of bullying and expanding support services for victims. Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are actively involved in providing counseling and educational resources to schools and families affected by bullying. However, challenges remain. Many schools lack the resources and expertise to effectively address bullying incidents, and reporting rates remain low due to fear of retaliation and a lack of trust in the system. "We need a comprehensive approach that involves everyone – students, teachers, parents, and the community – to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all children," emphasized Andriy Melnyk, Director of the "Safe School" NGO. The issue of bullying in Ukrainian schools requires urgent attention and coordinated action to protect the well-being and future of the country's youth. The Ministry of Education and Science is committed to working with all stakeholders to implement effective solutions and create a culture of respect and empathy in Ukrainian schools.

In 2025, the number of cases of bullying among schoolchildren in Ukraine increased significantly. This is evidenced by data published in a study by OpenDataBot, writes UNN.

Details

According to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), in the first four months of 2025, 130 cases of bullying (any form of violence or humiliation by one student against another) were recorded in Ukraine.

Of the 130 administrative protocols drawn up this year, court decisions were made in only 48% of cases.

On average, 32 protocols on bullying are drawn up every month this year. This is 1.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year

- OpenDataBot provides statistics.

The police began to record more cases of bullying against minors and adolescents.

"More than half of the protocols are drawn up for young schoolchildren and adolescents from 14 to 16 years old," OpenDataBot states.

According to the company's report, this year they are more often punished for the silence of heads of educational institutions about cases of abuse

"Mriya" will have tools to counter bullying and strengthen the safety of children in schools - Zelenskyy08.04.25, 21:09 • 12443 views

"In 2025, there are already 11 such cases (9% of the total number). For comparison, for the entire 2024 there were 14 such protocols (5%), and in 2021 - only 13 (4%)," the report says.

On the other hand, there was less so-called "group" bullying or repeated harassment by teenagers.

"In 2025, only 5 such protocols were drawn up (4%), while in 2024 - 30 (11%), and in 2021 - 35 (10%)," experts of OpenDataBot company state.

Let us remind you

As wrote UNN, a bullying report can be left on the website of AIKOM.

After submitting a completely anonymous application (without specifying the class and school), the child will be offered to receive psychological help in the AntiBullyingBot chat bot or contact the children's hotline at 116 111 or 0 800 500 225 (from 12.00 to 16.00), to the bullying hotline at 116 000.

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year24.04.25, 14:34 • 7024 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyEducation
National Police of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$63.07
Bitcoin
$105,725.70
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.06
Золото
$3,325.04
Ethereum
$2,621.20