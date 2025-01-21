Inadequate defense of Kharkiv region: court remanded Brigadier General Halushkin in custody

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court sent former commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, Brigadier General Yuriy Halushkin, to custody for two months, UNN reports.

To impose on Yuriy Alimovich Galushkin (...) a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The term of detention is until March 21. At the same time, to set an alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million - the judge said.

The court partially granted the prosecutor's motion.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.

According to the case file, the defendants are a brigadier general who served as the commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's terrorist defense, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court remanded Colonel Ilya Lapin into custody, who is suspected of improper defense in Kharkiv region.