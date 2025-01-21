ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102904 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110899 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135489 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138153 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103856 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117031 views

Inadequate defense of Kharkiv region: court remanded Brigadier General Halushkin in custody

Inadequate defense of Kharkiv region: court remanded Brigadier General Halushkin in custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34578 views

Kyiv's Pecherskyi Court has imposed a 2-month custodial restraint on the former commander of the Kharkiv OTU, Yuriy Galushkin. The alternative is bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court sent former commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, Brigadier General Yuriy Halushkin, to custody for two months, UNN reports.

To impose on Yuriy Alimovich Galushkin (...) a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The term of detention is until March 21. At the same time, to set an alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million 

- the judge said.

The court partially granted the prosecutor's motion.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.

According to the case file, the defendants are a brigadier general who served as the commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's terrorist defense, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court remanded Colonel Ilya Lapin into custody, who is suspected of improper defense in Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

