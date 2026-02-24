$43.300.02
Slovak opposition prepares criminal complaint against Fico over cessation of electricity supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Slovak opposition party "Freedom and Solidarity" will file a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Robert Fico. The reason is the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Slovak opposition prepares criminal complaint against Fico over cessation of electricity supplies to Ukraine

The Slovak opposition parliamentary party "Freedom and Solidarity" is preparing a criminal complaint to the prosecutor's office regarding the decision of the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. This is reported by Dennik N, informs UNN.

Details

According to the leader of the political force, Branislav Gröhling, the criminal charges include abuse of power by a public official, treason, inhumanity, a terrorist act, and violation of duties in managing foreign property.

At the same time, MP Karol Galek suggested that it might happen that as a result of the cessation of supplies to Ukraine, there would be no electricity in hospitals where those wounded after the Russian attack would be operated on.

Context

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. This step will be canceled if Ukraine resumes oil transit through the "Druzhba" pipeline.

Ukrenergo stated that the possible cessation of emergency electricity supply from Slovakia will not affect Ukraine's energy system, and no official documents on the termination of the agreement have been received yet.

Slovak opposition party claims Fico threatens Ukraine at Russia's behest21.02.26, 23:39 • 6223 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Slovakia
Ukraine