In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment where his cohabitant and her young son were present

02:53 PM • 676 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 6202 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
12:48 PM • 14542 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 35814 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
11:40 AM • 19027 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
11:04 AM • 21564 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29413 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66939 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33958 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29646 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 50120 views
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 4526 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 37366 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13822 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13373 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 35814 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66939 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 63915 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66695 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:29 AM • 76954 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13420 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13868 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34255 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49780 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44655 views
In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment where his cohabitant and her young son were present

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

In Korosten, a man, while intoxicated, threw a Molotov cocktail into his cohabitant's apartment. The woman sustained burns to her respiratory tract and hand and was hospitalized.

In Korosten, a man tried to burn his cohabitant by throwing a Molotov cocktail into the apartment, UNN reports with reference to law enforcement information.

Details

A man born in 1992, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, had a quarrel with his cohabitant. After the quarrel, he left and made a Molotov cocktail, which he threw through the window into the woman's apartment. At that moment, her 22-year-old daughter with her husband, as well as her 6-year-old son, were in the room with her.

In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison14.01.26, 10:47 • 4728 views

The residents of the apartment extinguished the fire on their own, but the attacker's cohabitant was hospitalized with burns to her upper respiratory tract and right hand.

The attacker was detained by the police. He was charged with attempted premeditated murder.

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion02.01.26, 16:11 • 4286 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

