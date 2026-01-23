In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment where his cohabitant and her young son were present

In Korosten, a man tried to burn his cohabitant by throwing a Molotov cocktail into the apartment, UNN reports with reference to law enforcement information.

Details

A man born in 1992, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, had a quarrel with his cohabitant. After the quarrel, he left and made a Molotov cocktail, which he threw through the window into the woman's apartment. At that moment, her 22-year-old daughter with her husband, as well as her 6-year-old son, were in the room with her.

The residents of the apartment extinguished the fire on their own, but the attacker's cohabitant was hospitalized with burns to her upper respiratory tract and right hand.

The attacker was detained by the police. He was charged with attempted premeditated murder.

