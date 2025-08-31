In Zaporizhzhia, the aftermath of the Russian night attack is being eliminated: the OMA reported on the situation with electricity and gas supply

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 10260 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 27063 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 57092 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 72343 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 91394 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 245406 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 104836 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83405 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97654 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 310094 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor GeneralAugust 30, 11:39 AM • 9582 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedyAugust 30, 11:48 AM • 7274 views
Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chestAugust 30, 12:27 PM • 10430 views
In 2014, Parubiy was put on a hit list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - MP VelychkovychAugust 30, 12:58 PM • 5952 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sourcesAugust 30, 01:31 PM • 14090 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 84953 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 213590 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 217729 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 310094 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 260105 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Groysman
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 102558 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 235147 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 258717 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 256011 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 236412 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

In Zaporizhzhia, the aftermath of the Russian night attack is being eliminated: the OMA reported on the situation with electricity and gas supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In Zaporizhzhia, energy workers restored electricity supply to most consumers after the night enemy attack on August 30. Gas supply has not yet been returned to three multi-story buildings and 32 private houses.

In Zaporizhzhia, the aftermath of the Russian night attack is being eliminated: the OMA reported on the situation with electricity and gas supply

In Zaporizhzhia, energy workers have restored electricity supply to most consumers after the night enemy attack on the night of August 30. However, work is still ongoing, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in his Telegram, reports UNN.

Today, energy workers worked non-stop. As of now, electricity has been restored to most consumers

- the official's post reads.

He clarified that work on restoring electricity supply is still ongoing.

According to Fedorov, gas supply has not yet been provided to three apartment buildings and 32 private houses damaged by the strikes. It will be returned to homes after all systems are checked and restored.

"Thank you to all the workers who are eliminating the consequences of the attack - you are doing extremely important work," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses, damaging apartment buildings and industrial enterprises.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, electricity went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.  

The number of victims of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 3430.08.25, 22:05 • 1150 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia