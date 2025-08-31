In Zaporizhzhia, the aftermath of the Russian night attack is being eliminated: the OMA reported on the situation with electricity and gas supply

In Zaporizhzhia, energy workers have restored electricity supply to most consumers after the night enemy attack on the night of August 30. However, work is still ongoing, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in his Telegram, reports UNN.

Today, energy workers worked non-stop. As of now, electricity has been restored to most consumers - the official's post reads.

He clarified that work on restoring electricity supply is still ongoing.

According to Fedorov, gas supply has not yet been provided to three apartment buildings and 32 private houses damaged by the strikes. It will be returned to homes after all systems are checked and restored.

"Thank you to all the workers who are eliminating the consequences of the attack - you are doing extremely important work," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses, damaging apartment buildings and industrial enterprises.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, electricity went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.

