The number of victims of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 34

As of 7:00 PM on Saturday, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Saturday, August 30, has increased to 34 people. This was reported by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, according to UNN.

As of now, there are already 34 victims as a result of the massive attack - she wrote on her Telegram channel on August 30 at 7:19 PM.

According to her, liquidation efforts are ongoing. Utility services have already removed over 100 tons of debris.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes, and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30 increased to 30 people. Most have shrapnel and cut wounds, as well as an acute stress reaction.

Zelenskyy named countries ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war