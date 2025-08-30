$41.260.00
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 24718 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 53367 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 68574 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 87747 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 238976 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 102911 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 82425 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97178 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 306469 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
The number of victims of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 34

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

As of 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 30, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 34 people. Utility services have already removed over 100 tons of debris.

The number of victims of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 34

As of 7:00 PM on Saturday, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Saturday, August 30, has increased to 34 people. This was reported by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, according to UNN.

As of now, there are already 34 victims as a result of the massive attack

- she wrote on her Telegram channel on August 30 at 7:19 PM.

According to her, liquidation efforts are ongoing. Utility services have already removed over 100 tons of debris.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes, and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30 increased to 30 people. Most have shrapnel and cut wounds, as well as an acute stress reaction.

Zelenskyy named countries ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war30.08.25, 16:37 • 3022 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia