In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked an infrastructure object - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia, said the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov. According to preliminary data, the city was attacked by more than 15 "Shaheds", information about the victims is being clarified.
Russians, preliminary, attacked an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Preliminary, the Russians attacked an infrastructure object. Information about the victims is being clarified
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings are damaged, people may be under the rubble06.05.25, 22:30 • 1644 views
Add
According to monitoring channels, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by more than 15 "shaheds".