Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings are damaged, people may be under the rubble

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 28802 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 59094 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 49333 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 50525 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 58349 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92800 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 51220 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 106413 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57161 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 125079 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Publications
Exclusives
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings are damaged, people may be under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, buildings were damaged, there may be people under the rubble. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts, emergency services are working at the scene.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings are damaged, people may be under the rubble

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings in the city were damaged, and people may be under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Buildings in the city were damaged due to the Russian attack. Preliminary reports indicate that people are under the rubble 

- said Fedorov.

According to him, emergency services are heading to the impact sites.

In addition, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts as a result of the enemy attack.

Add

According to monitoring channels, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by more than 15 "Shaheds".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
