Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings are damaged, people may be under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, buildings were damaged, there may be people under the rubble. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts, emergency services are working at the scene.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings in the city were damaged, and people may be under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Buildings in the city were damaged due to the Russian attack. Preliminary reports indicate that people are under the rubble
According to him, emergency services are heading to the impact sites.
In addition, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts as a result of the enemy attack.
According to monitoring channels, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by more than 15 "Shaheds".