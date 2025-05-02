In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after the shelling, the number of injured has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, doctors are currently providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.

The enemy is merciless. But together we are invincible - wrote Fedorov.

Prior to that, he clarified that the number of victims of the Russian attack had risen to eight.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia in the evening of Thursday, May 1, a 61-year-old man died. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were hit.

