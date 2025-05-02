In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after the shelling, the number of injured has increased

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 35465 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 87638 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 93872 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 105289 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 111328 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 288078 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154637 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170445 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226178 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254797 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
1.8m/s
61%
753 mm
Popular news

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 24194 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 26785 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 94870 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 23390 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 15340 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 94890 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 194097 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 288078 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 222568 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 256886 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 2226 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 3950 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 15357 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 23402 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 26797 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after the shelling, the number of injured has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The number of injured has increased to eight.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after the shelling, the number of injured has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, doctors are currently providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.

The enemy is merciless. But together we are invincible

- wrote Fedorov.

Prior to that, he clarified that the number of victims of the Russian attack had risen to eight.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia in the evening of Thursday, May 1, a 61-year-old man died. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were hit.

Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars 01.05.25, 17:26 • 7276 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$61.87
Bitcoin
$96,421.10
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,236.91
Ethereum
$1,839.44