In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car

Russian military in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, which burned down completely. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia OVA, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to terrorize residents of Zaporizhzhia region. In Stepnohirsk, Russians attacked a civilian car with several FPV drones. The car burned down completely. - the message says.

It is noted that the driver managed to jump out of the car.

Recall

On July 20, as a result of a Russian attack in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was injured.