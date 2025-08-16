$41.450.00
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 113099 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 131209 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 90871 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 85567 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 75140 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 120759 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 219128 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87356 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 197330 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 26254 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 33855 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 74186 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 20996 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 20802 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 219128 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 190713 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 197330 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 211544 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 295004 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 5462 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 14020 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 57089 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 128733 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 208881 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attacked rescuers while they were extinguishing a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at a warehouse. A fire truck was damaged, but no one was injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attacked rescuers while they were extinguishing a fire

In the Zaporizhzhia region, rescuers came under Russian shelling in a frontline settlement while extinguishing a fire on the territory of a warehouse. There were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On the morning of August 16, an enemy UAV struck the emergency workers precisely at the moment they were extinguishing a fire on the territory of a warehouse.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the attack, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

"Fortunately, none of the firefighters were injured," the report says.

Addition

The number of Russian attacks on Ukrainian emergency response services tripled in July 2025, reaching 16 incidents. Deliberate "double tap" attacks on fire and medical vehicles violate the Geneva Convention.

A Russian drone hit the trade rows of the Central Market in Sumy, destroying 10 kiosks, damaging an educational institution, there are no casualties, but one woman sought medical attention with an acute stress reaction.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy