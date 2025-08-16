In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attacked rescuers while they were extinguishing a fire

In the Zaporizhzhia region, rescuers came under Russian shelling in a frontline settlement while extinguishing a fire on the territory of a warehouse. There were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On the morning of August 16, an enemy UAV struck the emergency workers precisely at the moment they were extinguishing a fire on the territory of a warehouse. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the attack, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

"Fortunately, none of the firefighters were injured," the report says.

Addition

The number of Russian attacks on Ukrainian emergency response services tripled in July 2025, reaching 16 incidents. Deliberate "double tap" attacks on fire and medical vehicles violate the Geneva Convention.

A Russian drone hit the trade rows of the Central Market in Sumy, destroying 10 kiosks, damaging an educational institution, there are no casualties, but one woman sought medical attention with an acute stress reaction.