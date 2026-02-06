$43.170.02
In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Starting from January 2026, monetary surcharges to scholarships for students from privileged categories have been canceled in Yalta colleges and technical schools. Instead of financial support, they were offered free meals.

In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNS

Starting from January 2026, monetary supplements to scholarships for students of privileged categories in Yalta colleges and technical schools have been canceled. Instead of real financial support, they were offered an "alternative" - free meals. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is formally presented as social assistance, but in practice, meals are issued against a signature, regardless of whether the student uses them. In addition, standard portions are often insufficient, which forces young people to pay their own money.

The funds that previously went to scholarships were transferred to contracts with food suppliers who are connected with local officials and the leadership of educational institutions

- indicated in the CNS.

They add that a similar practice is already spreading to other educational institutions in Yalta, which indicates a systemic approach to curtailing social support for students under occupation.

Recall

In Alushta, the water crisis is deepening due to worn-out networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairs, blame the population for "excessive consumption." This sets the stage for a sharp increase in tariffs and the cancellation of water supply schedules.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEducation
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine