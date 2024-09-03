In winter, there may be no light for more than 12 hours a day - expert

In winter, Ukraine may face a large shortage of generating capacity, which could lead to power outages for 12-14 hours a day, especially with a significant drop in temperature. This was stated by the Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

In winter, we have a large shortage of generating capacity, but it depends on the weather. If the temperature drops to -10 or -15 degrees, the duration of outages can be 12-14 hours a day, not in a row - Kharchenko said.

According to him, even this scenario is quite fantastic, because it does not take into account possible missile attacks by Russia.

We rely exclusively on nuclear power plants. This was not the case in 2022, now every MW is literally worth its weight in gold - He adds.

He says that the most difficult situation with electricity supply will be in the Left Bank and the South.

There are certain problems with how electricity will be supplied to the Left Bank, and there are certain restrictions related to the constant attacks on infrastructure. The South, in general, has a large shortage of generating capacity - Kharchenko says.

