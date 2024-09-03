ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In winter, there may be no light for more than 12 hours a day - expert

In winter, there may be no light for more than 12 hours a day - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

The director of the Energy Research Center warns of a possible shortage of generating capacity in winter. If the temperature drops significantly, there may be power outages for 12-14 hours a day, especially on the Left Bank and in the South.

In winter, Ukraine may face a large shortage of generating capacity, which could lead to power outages for 12-14 hours a day, especially with a significant drop in temperature. This was stated by the Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

In winter, we have a large shortage of generating capacity, but it depends on the weather. If the temperature drops to -10 or -15 degrees, the duration of outages can be 12-14 hours a day, not in a row

- Kharchenko said.

According to him, even this scenario is quite fantastic, because it does not take into account possible missile attacks by Russia. 

We rely exclusively on nuclear power plants. This was not the case in 2022, now every MW is literally worth its weight in gold

- He adds.

He says that the most difficult situation with electricity supply will be in the Left Bank and the South. 

There are certain problems with how electricity will be supplied to the Left Bank, and there are certain restrictions related to the constant attacks on infrastructure. The South, in general, has a large shortage of generating capacity

- Kharchenko says.

The director of the Center for Energy Studies predicts the full restoration of electricity supply in Ukraine within a few days. This will be possible due to the rapid pace of restoration of high-voltage networks.

