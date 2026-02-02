In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver died at the wheel after crashing into a car and a pharmacy

In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver felt unwell while driving. His car crashed into parked cars and drove into a pharmacy building. As reported by the police of Zakarpattia Oblast, the driver died, and expert examinations have been ordered in the case, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that an 85-year-old resident of the village of Kamianytsia, driving a "Suzuki" car, was moving along Druhetiv Street. According to preliminary investigation data, the driver felt unwell while driving, as a result of which he lost control of the vehicle. As a result, his "Seat" car collided with a "Volkswagen Golf" and a "Lexus" parked on the roadside, after which it drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the facade of a pharmacy building.

MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv

Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead. According to preliminary conclusions, he had a heart attack. Based on this fact, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 (with the note "natural death") of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered in the case to establish the exact cause of death.

Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accident