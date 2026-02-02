In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver died at the wheel after crashing into a car and a pharmacy

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:00 AM • 10910 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 19957 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 48309 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 65832 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 45110 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47348 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34228 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51275 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64830 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40497 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.2m/s
64%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talksFebruary 2, 04:01 AM • 19886 views
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 17153 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 15782 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 14338 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 19118 views
Publications
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 19341 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 14506 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 77295 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 104659 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 80778 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 1792 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 3356 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 6606 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 27645 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 38235 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The New York Times

In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver died at the wheel after crashing into a car and a pharmacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver felt unwell at the wheel, his car collided with parked cars and crashed into a pharmacy. The man died on the spot, presumably from a heart attack.

In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver died at the wheel after crashing into a car and a pharmacy

In Uzhhorod, an 85-year-old driver felt unwell while driving. His car crashed into parked cars and drove into a pharmacy building. As reported by the police of Zakarpattia Oblast, the driver died, and expert examinations have been ordered in the case, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that an 85-year-old resident of the village of Kamianytsia, driving a "Suzuki" car, was moving along Druhetiv Street. According to preliminary investigation data, the driver felt unwell while driving, as a result of which he lost control of the vehicle. As a result, his "Seat" car collided with a "Volkswagen Golf" and a "Lexus" parked on the roadside, after which it drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the facade of a pharmacy building.

MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv25.01.26, 20:28 • 34250 views

Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead. According to preliminary conclusions, he had a heart attack. Based on this fact, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 (with the note "natural death") of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered in the case to establish the exact cause of death.

Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accident30.01.26, 10:38 • 42187 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
Pharmacy
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Uzhhorod