MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv

People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died after a car accident near Lviv, UNN reports.

Details

The death of his colleague was announced by MP Danylo Hetmantsev.

Another terrible death. A colleague, a deputy, a patriot, a decent, reliable person Orest Salamakha. May he rest in peace. Eternal memory. Condolences to his loved ones - Hetmantsev wrote.

Let's add

As Igor Zinkevych, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, reported, the MP died after a car accident near Lviv.

Regarding the accident in Sokolnyky, there is confirmation that the driver of the ATV, which drove into the oncoming lane, was People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party Orest Salamakha - Zinkevych reported.

It was previously known that the MP was resuscitated, but later Zinkevych reported that Orest Salamakha died in the hospital at 8:00 PM.

What is known about Orest Salamakha

As reported by the Servant of the People, 34-year-old Orest Salamakha was a father of three children.

While working in the Verkhovna Rada, Salamakha was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets and budget support for regional development of the Budget Committee.