Salamakha Orest Ihorovych

The leadership and staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine honored the memory of People's Deputy Orest Salamakha, who died in a car
accident in the Lviv region. He was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets.
The Novoselytsia District Court sentenced a former law enforcement officer who caused a fatal drunk driving accident. As a result
of the accident, a 35-year-old woman died, and two others were injured.
The SBI is investigating a fatal road accident in Lviv region on January 25, 2026, in which People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died. His quad bike drove into the oncoming lane, colliding with a shuttle bus.
People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died after a car accident near Lviv. According to Ihor Zinkevych, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, Salamakha was the driver of a quad bike that drove into the oncoming lane.