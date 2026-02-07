Salamakha Orest Ihorovych

$43.140.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs bid farewell to Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accidentPhoto

The leadership and staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine honored the memory of People's Deputy Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident in the Lviv region. He was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets.

Society • January 27, 03:16 PM • 9804 views
Former law enforcement officer from Bukovyna sentenced for fatal drunk driving accidentPhoto

The Novoselytsia District Court sentenced a former law enforcement officer who caused a fatal drunk driving accident. As a result of the accident, a 35-year-old woman died, and two others were injured.

Society • January 27, 02:12 PM • 5331 views
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died

The SBI is investigating a fatal road accident in Lviv region on January 25, 2026, in which People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died. His quad bike drove into the oncoming lane, colliding with a shuttle bus.

Politics • January 25, 07:26 PM • 11526 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv

People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died after a car accident near Lviv. According to Ihor Zinkevych, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, Salamakha was the driver of a quad bike that drove into the oncoming lane.

Politics • January 25, 06:28 PM • 34334 views