Former law enforcement officer from Bukovyna sentenced for fatal drunk driving accident

Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

The Novoselytsia District Court of Chernivtsi Oblast sent a former law enforcement officer to prison for committing a fatal drunk driving accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The tragedy occurred at night in the city of Novoselytsia at the end of July 2025. According to the investigation, the woman and three friends were returning home after a rest.

Despite a significant blood alcohol level of 1.29 per mille, she got behind the wheel of her own car. On one of the road sections, the driver lost control, missed a curve, and crashed into a concrete fence. - the SBI statement reads.

As a result of that accident, a 35-year-old woman died; two other women suffered numerous bruises and fractures.

After committing the crime, she was dismissed from the law enforcement system.

The court found the law enforcement officer guilty under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for five to ten years.

At the same time, the accused fully admitted her guilt.

