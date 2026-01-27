The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs bid farewell to Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident

$43.130.01
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 7780 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 9958 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21323 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 16526 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 13846 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 23772 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 25802 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17034 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 19054 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33820 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 32906 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 15874 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 20120 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 20238 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 22926 views
The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs bid farewell to Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The leadership and staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine honored the memory of People's Deputy Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident in the Lviv region. He was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets.

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs bid farewell to Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies, the leadership and employees of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus paid their last respects to Orest Salamakha, a people's deputy of the ninth convocation, who died in a car accident in the Lviv region, reports  UNN.

As noted in the Verkhovna Rada, during his work in the Verkhovna Rada, Orest Salamakha was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets and budget support for regional development of the Budget Committee.

Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died25.01.26, 21:26 • 10919 views

Recall

Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv at the age of 35. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Antonina Tumanova

Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Road traffic accident
Lviv Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Lviv