The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs bid farewell to Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident
Kyiv • UNN
The leadership and staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine honored the memory of People's Deputy Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident in the Lviv region. He was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets.
The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies, the leadership and employees of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus paid their last respects to Orest Salamakha, a people's deputy of the ninth convocation, who died in a car accident in the Lviv region, reports UNN.
As noted in the Verkhovna Rada, during his work in the Verkhovna Rada, Orest Salamakha was the head of the subcommittee on local budgets and budget support for regional development of the Budget Committee.
Recall
Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv at the age of 35. He is survived by his wife and three children.