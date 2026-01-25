Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident in Lviv region, in which Ukrainian MP Orest Salamakha died, UNN reports.

SBI employees are establishing the circumstances of a fatal road accident that occurred on the evening of January 25, 2026, in the village of Sokilnyky, Lviv region. As a result of the collision, the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party died. - the message says.

Details

According to preliminary data, at about 6:15 p.m., a quad bike driven by the deputy drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a public transport vehicle. There were no casualties among the bus passengers.

As a result of the collision, the People's Deputy sustained severe injuries incompatible with life. After hospitalization, he died in the hospital.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and opening proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules that caused death or grievous bodily harm - is being resolved.

Currently, SBI employees are conducting initial investigative actions: inspecting the scene, interviewing witnesses, and seizing material evidence. The SBI will ensure a full and objective investigation of all circumstances of the accident.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died after a road accident near Lviv. According to Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych, Salamakha was the driver of the quad bike that drove into the oncoming lane.