Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
06:28 PM • 3938 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
04:32 PM • 7478 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
04:17 PM • 8930 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
03:48 PM • 7940 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 12131 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 13778 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 13680 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15087 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26064 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44118 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
85%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikesVideoJanuary 25, 09:44 AM • 7648 views
District council deputy in Zakarpattia served with suspicion notice over hidden millions in declarationPhotoJanuary 25, 10:19 AM • 6144 views
Over the past day, Russians shelled Donetsk region 9 times: 84 people, including 25 children, evacuated - OVAPhotoJanuary 25, 10:31 AM • 6794 views
Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26January 25, 11:58 AM • 7624 views
Ukraine received French Rodeur attack drones with a range of up to 500 kmJanuary 25, 12:10 PM • 4638 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 84736 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 98272 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 107811 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 101403 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 102325 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lithuania
Vilnius
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 19841 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 20000 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 36532 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 36949 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 49894 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

The SBI is investigating a fatal road accident in Lviv region on January 25, 2026, in which People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died. His quad bike drove into the oncoming lane, colliding with a shuttle bus.

Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident in Lviv region, in which Ukrainian MP Orest Salamakha died, UNN reports.

SBI employees are establishing the circumstances of a fatal road accident that occurred on the evening of January 25, 2026, in the village of Sokilnyky, Lviv region. As a result of the collision, the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party died.

- the message says.

Details

According to preliminary data, at about 6:15 p.m., a quad bike driven by the deputy drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a public transport vehicle. There were no casualties among the bus passengers.

As a result of the collision, the People's Deputy sustained severe injuries incompatible with life. After hospitalization, he died in the hospital.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and opening proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules that caused death or grievous bodily harm - is being resolved.

Currently, SBI employees are conducting initial investigative actions: inspecting the scene, interviewing witnesses, and seizing material evidence. The SBI will ensure a full and objective investigation of all circumstances of the accident.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died after a road accident near Lviv. According to Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych, Salamakha was the driver of the quad bike that drove into the oncoming lane.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Road traffic accident
Lviv Oblast
Servant of the People
Lviv