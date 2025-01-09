In Uzhhorod a man was drying his pants in the oven - a fire broke out

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

In Uzhhorod a man was drying his pants in the oven - a fire broke out

Kyiv

In Uzhhorod, a man put his pants to dry in a gas oven and went to rest, which led to a fire. Neighbors who smelled smoke helped the owner put out the fire.

In Uzhhorod, a man almost burned to death because he decided to dry his pants in a gas oven. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN wrote.

Details 

The incident occurred last night. It is reported that the man left his pants drying in a gas oven and went to rest. As a result, a fire soon broke out.

Neighbors who smelled the smoke coming from the neighboring apartment helped the owner put out the fire.

"According to the emergency workers, judging by the owner's surprised look, he probably did not realize the seriousness of the situation..." - the report says.

Recall 

During the first week of 2025, 865 household fires occurred in Ukraine, which is 32% more than last year. As a result of fires, 55 people died, which is 41% more than in the same period last year.

Alina Volianska

