In Uzhhorod a man was drying his pants in the oven - a fire broke out

In Uzhhorod, a man almost burned to death because he decided to dry his pants in a gas oven. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN wrote.

Details

The incident occurred last night. It is reported that the man left his pants drying in a gas oven and went to rest. As a result, a fire soon broke out.

Neighbors who smelled the smoke coming from the neighboring apartment helped the owner put out the fire.

"According to the emergency workers, judging by the owner's surprised look, he probably did not realize the seriousness of the situation..." - the report says.

Recall

During the first week of 2025, 865 household fires occurred in Ukraine, which is 32% more than last year. As a result of fires, 55 people died, which is 41% more than in the same period last year.