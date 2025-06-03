$41.530.00
In Uzbekistan, a man was sentenced to four years for participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

An Uzbek citizen received 4 years of restricted freedom for mercenary activities. He fought on the side of the Russian Federation, suffered an eye injury, and returned home, where he was convicted.

In Uzbekistan, a man was sentenced to four years for participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

A court in Uzbekistan sentenced a man to four years and 50 days of restriction of freedom in the case of mercenary activity for participating in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. This was reported by Radio Azzatyk, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 28-year-old native of the Tashkent region went to Moscow in 2024 to solve his financial problems, but later joined the ranks of the Russian army and took part in hostilities against Ukraine, where he was wounded in the eye.

At the court hearing, the man stated that he had previously been professionally involved in mixed martial arts and went to the Russian capital at the invitation of Armenian managers, allegedly to participate in a fighting match.

We used to have family stores that I managed. After their bankruptcy, I ended up in debt. I decided to hold a fight abroad. I found an option in Moscow via the Internet. I was promised to pay all expenses. I arrived on May 30, 2024, met with Armenian managers, but they told me that the fight was canceled and I had to return the money. I didn't have the funds and they took my passport

- said the Uzbek citizen in court.

According to him, he later saw an advertising banner and applied to the address indicated. It was about a contract with the Russian army.

I asked if the money would be paid immediately. They confirmed. Then I took the passport from the Armenians, paid them the debt and signed a contract for one year. I was told that I would repair equipment, as I did in Uzbekistan

- said the man.

The Mejlis condemns the participation of the occupying authorities of Crimea in the Days of Russian Culture in Uzbekistan - Chubarov23.05.25, 20:43 • 3874 views

He underwent training at a training ground near the village of Persianovka near Rostov. Then he was sent to Luhansk. Later, the man received a shrapnel wound to the eye. He was taken to a hospital in Luhansk, then to Rostov, and later to St. Petersburg. Doctors tried to save his eye, but failed.

I was given 60 days of leave for recovery. I wanted to return to Uzbekistan. I applied to the embassy in Moscow, but I was refused assistance. Through the Internet, I bought a migration card for 50 thousand rubles and returned to Uzbekistan on December 20, 2024

- said the defendant.

The Uzbek citizen was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 154 (Mercenary) of the country's Criminal Code.

Let us remind you

In May, Ukrainian soldiers captured a citizen of Uzbekistan who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers. He said that he "sold himself" for Russian citizenship and 2 million rubles.

A mercenary from Uzbekistan was sentenced for participating in the Russian Armed Forces and killing Ukrainian soldiers05.01.25, 15:11 • 60606 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
