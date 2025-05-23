$41.500.06
9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

The Mejlis condemns the participation of the occupying authorities of Crimea in the Days of Russian Culture in Uzbekistan - Chubarov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

The Mejlis stated that the participation of representatives of the occupying authorities of Crimea in events in Uzbekistan will be regarded as recognition of the annexation. The Mejlis called on the Uzbek authorities not to allow their presence.

The Mejlis condemns the participation of the occupying authorities of Crimea in the Days of Russian Culture in Uzbekistan - Chubarov

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people reacted to the intentions of the Russian Federation in the framework of holding the Days of Russian Culture in the Republic of Uzbekistan. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov.

Details

It is about the participation of representatives of the illegal occupation "administration" of Crimea in events to be held within the framework of the Days of Russian Culture in the Republic of Uzbekistan in the period from May 28 to June 2, 2025 in the cities of Tashkent and Samarkand.

According to available information, the delegation will include representatives of the so-called "Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea", as well as participants of cultural groups operating under the auspices of the occupying authorities.

The Presidium of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people considers it necessary to emphasize: any official or unofficial contacts with representatives of the occupation administration of Crimea, and especially their participation in events on the territory of the sovereign state of Uzbekistan, will certainly be interpreted by the Russian Federation as recognition of the annexation of Crimea

– Chubarov said.

Also, the Presidium of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people called on the authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan not to allow the presence of representatives of the occupying "administration" as well as related institutions, enterprises, and groups in events to be held on the territory of Uzbekistan and to adhere to internationally recognized principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the occupied Crimea warehouses of military equipment of the occupiers were discovered: electronic warfare stations, trucks and others. They are located in Zaozerne near Evpatoria.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Refat Chubarov
Uzbekistan
Crimea
Ukraine
