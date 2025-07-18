In Ukraine, the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times in the first half of 2025 18 July 2025

In January-June 2025, 249,000 deaths and only 86,800 births were registered in Ukraine. This means that the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times. The worst demographic situation was recorded in the Kherson and Donetsk regions, where there are more than ten deaths per one newborn, writes UNN with reference to State Statistics Service data.

Details

The worst ratio between the number of deaths and births was recorded in the Kherson and Donetsk regions – here, for every newborn, there are 12.2 and 10.3 deaths, respectively. In the Kherson region, births are the rarest – only 196 infants were registered in 6 months. Deaths recorded there over half a year amounted to 2,388.

The birth rate in the Donetsk region is not much better – 374, while the mortality rate was 3,858. The Zaporizhzhia region also ranks among the top three regions with the lowest birth rate – 1,462 children against 7,360 deaths.

The largest number of infants were born in the capital - 9,947, but the mortality rate here also turned out to be quite high: 18,114 people died in Kyiv in six months. The absolute anti-record for mortality was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 27,120 cases, while the number of births was only 6,670.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of births decreased by 860 children, or 1%. At the same time, mortality also slightly decreased - by almost 2,000 cases, or 0.8%. However, compared to the second half of 2024, the trend is even worse: the birth rate fell by 2.5%, and mortality, on the contrary, increased by 2%.

Over ten years, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 2.2 times