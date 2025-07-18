In Ukraine, the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times in the first half of 2025 18 July 2025

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1852 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12852 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 26892 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 29078 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39451 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 140794 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106304 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103854 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327494 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185906 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 105293 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 82366 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against RussiaJuly 18, 08:28 AM • 74254 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 71147 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 41635 views
Publications
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 3836 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 72622 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 140788 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 327493 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 239613 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yurii Ihnat
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 42797 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 102846 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 111023 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 224626 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 282501 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Nord Stream 2

In Ukraine, the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times in the first half of 2025 18 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

In January-June 2025, Ukraine recorded 249,000 deaths and 86,800 births, meaning the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times. The worst demographic situation is observed in the Kherson and Donetsk regions.

In Ukraine, the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times in the first half of 2025

In January-June 2025, 249,000 deaths and only 86,800 births were registered in Ukraine. This means that the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times. The worst demographic situation was recorded in the Kherson and Donetsk regions, where there are more than ten deaths per one newborn, writes UNN with reference to State Statistics Service data.

Details

The worst ratio between the number of deaths and births was recorded in the Kherson and Donetsk regions – here, for every newborn, there are 12.2 and 10.3 deaths, respectively. In the Kherson region, births are the rarest – only 196 infants were registered in 6 months. Deaths recorded there over half a year amounted to 2,388.

The birth rate in the Donetsk region is not much better – 374, while the mortality rate was 3,858. The Zaporizhzhia region also ranks among the top three regions with the lowest birth rate – 1,462 children against 7,360 deaths.

The largest number of infants were born in the capital - 9,947, but the mortality rate here also turned out to be quite high: 18,114 people died in Kyiv in six months. The absolute anti-record for mortality was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 27,120 cases, while the number of births was only 6,670.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of births decreased by 860 children, or 1%. At the same time, mortality also slightly decreased - by almost 2,000 cases, or 0.8%. However, compared to the second half of 2024, the trend is even worse: the birth rate fell by 2.5%, and mortality, on the contrary, increased by 2%.

Over ten years, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 2.2 times7/18/25, 1:09 PM • 3522 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9