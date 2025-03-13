In Ukraine on Friday, up to +22 degrees is expected, but it will soon get colder again - meteorologist
Kyiv • UNN
On March 14, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +22 degrees. Precipitation will occur in the western regions in the evening, and then it will get colder again.
Warm weather with air temperatures of +15...+22 degrees is expected in Ukraine on March 14. Tomorrow evening, precipitation will appear in the western regions. But in a few days, it will get colder again. This was announced by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, writes UNN.
Details
"This pink color on the forecast map of precipitation is snow, wet snow. Blue is rain. The map is a forecast for Sunday, March 16. So, dear drivers, think again about whether to change tires, if someone has strong nerves and patience and they have not changed tires even at a temperature of +18 degrees. That is, a cold snap is coming to us," Didenko wrote.
However, Didenko noted that Ukrainians will still have time to warm up on the street before the cold snap comes.
"This is such a wonderful time when it is warm outside and there is still heating at home and it is also warm. Tomorrow, March 14, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with air temperatures of +15...+22 degrees. Lower temperatures will slowly peek out from around the corner: in Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, northern districts of Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions +11...+14 degrees," Didenko said.
Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine due to the weather13.03.25, 11:22 • 18518 views
The forecaster warned that precipitation will appear in the western regions in the evening of March 14.
"Any significant rains are unlikely in Ukraine on Friday. However, in the evening of March 14, precipitation will appear in the western regions. There will be no strong wind tomorrow during the day," Didenko noted.
Dry weather will prevail in Kyiv on March 14. The air will warm up to +14 degrees.
"Use tomorrow well, because it will rain, possible sleet and cold weather," she said.
Addition
From March 7 to 9, Kyiv recorded five temperature records with a maximum mark of 20.2°C, on March 8 the air temperature corresponded to the weather at the end of April.