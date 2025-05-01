In Ukraine, frosts may destroy more than 80% of the peach and apricot harvest - expert

In Ukraine, frosts have damaged some fruit and berry crops. In particular, up to 80% of the apricot and peach harvest may be lost, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk said on the air of the national telethon.

Details

The most affected was rapeseed, which was already in the flowering phase - losses could reach 10-15%. Fruit and berry trees were also damaged: apricots, peaches, cherries, and sweet cherries. For some crops - losses of up to 70-80% - said Marchuk.

He added that farmers are making every effort to save the situation, but in general, frosts will cause heavy losses.

This week, frosts continue in some regions of Ukraine, and farmers are coming out with the desire to save at least the harvest that is there, but for such crops, I repeat, as apricots and peaches, we will have large losses - Marchuk summed up the disappointing results.

Addition

Marchuk said that Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought. Only the export potential of our state will be violated. With a decrease of 15-20%, even if it happens, that 18 million tons, it is three times more than Ukraine itself consumes, because we need 6.5-7 million a year.

This may disrupt our export potential, resulting in a decrease in earnings. This is also bad, because we also defend our country with this money," Marchuk answered a question about the decrease in the wheat harvest due to drought.