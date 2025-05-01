In Ukraine, frosts may destroy more than 80% of the peach and apricot harvest - expert

$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19444 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133091 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 95976 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129112 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206867 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233498 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331860 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137511 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254136 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176003 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 37016 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

04:45 AM • 28277 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 68916 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 44509 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29223 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29258 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133091 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 141023 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 182036 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 214080 views
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 10629 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 58762 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 64966 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 55976 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 105802 views
In Ukraine, frosts may destroy more than 80% of the peach and apricot harvest - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2690 views

Due to frosts, Ukraine is прогнозують to lose up to 80% of the harvest of apricots and peaches. The most affected was rapeseed, the losses of which could reach 10-15%.

In Ukraine, frosts may destroy more than 80% of the peach and apricot harvest - expert

In Ukraine, frosts have damaged some fruit and berry crops. In particular, up to 80% of the apricot and peach harvest may be lost, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk said on the air of the national telethon.

Details

The most affected was rapeseed, which was already in the flowering phase - losses could reach 10-15%. Fruit and berry trees were also damaged: apricots, peaches, cherries, and sweet cherries. For some crops - losses of up to 70-80%

- said Marchuk.

He added that farmers are making every effort to save the situation, but in general, frosts will cause heavy losses.

This week, frosts continue in some regions of Ukraine, and farmers are coming out with the desire to save at least the harvest that is there, but for such crops, I repeat, as apricots and peaches, we will have large losses

- Marchuk summed up the disappointing results.

Addition

Marchuk said that Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought. Only the export potential of our state will be violated. With a decrease of 15-20%, even if it happens, that 18 million tons, it is three times more than Ukraine itself consumes, because we need 6.5-7 million a year.

This may disrupt our export potential, resulting in a decrease in earnings. This is also bad, because we also defend our country with this money," Marchuk answered a question about the decrease in the wheat harvest due to drought.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
