In Ukraine, April 17 will be warm and sunny: Ukrhydrometcenter forecast

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2134 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9408 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12268 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15738 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21977 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37403 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49236 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64595 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83337 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113481 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 808 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13025 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83337 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84855 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96352 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2692 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13995 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111013 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53398 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53107 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

In Ukraine, April 17 will be warm and sunny: Ukrhydrometcenter forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2468 views

Warm and sunny weather is expected throughout Ukraine on April 17. Air temperature will fluctuate within +19…+23°C, no precipitation is expected.

In Ukraine, April 17 will be warm and sunny: Ukrhydrometcenter forecast

On April 17, mild spring weather with comfortable temperatures and no signs of rain is expected in almost all of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

A warm day is expected in the capital with temperatures up to +22°C. The sun will appear and disappear behind the clouds, but no precipitation is expected. In the west of the country, in particular in Lviv, a similar picture will prevail - the air will warm up to +23°C, and no atmospheric surprises are expected.

Southern cities, such as Odesa and Simferopol, will also delight residents and guests with warm weather - up to +20°C. In the center and east of the country - in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, the daytime temperature will vary between +20…+23°C. Everywhere - without precipitation, with light cloudiness, which will not spoil the overall picture of a sunny spring day.

In the southeast, in Melitopol, the thermometers will rise to +21°C. The weather will remain consistently dry and warm.

On average, the air temperature in the country will fluctuate between +19…+21°C during the day, which is quite high for this time of year.

Spring weather returns to Ukraine: forecast for Palm Sunday and Easter11.04.25, 12:55 • 9448 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Weather and environment
Dnipro
Simferopol
Ukraine
Melitopol
Luhansk
Donetsk
Lviv
Odesa
Kharkiv
