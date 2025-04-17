In Ukraine, April 17 will be warm and sunny: Ukrhydrometcenter forecast
Kyiv • UNN
Warm and sunny weather is expected throughout Ukraine on April 17. Air temperature will fluctuate within +19…+23°C, no precipitation is expected.
On April 17, mild spring weather with comfortable temperatures and no signs of rain is expected in almost all of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.
Details
A warm day is expected in the capital with temperatures up to +22°C. The sun will appear and disappear behind the clouds, but no precipitation is expected. In the west of the country, in particular in Lviv, a similar picture will prevail - the air will warm up to +23°C, and no atmospheric surprises are expected.
Southern cities, such as Odesa and Simferopol, will also delight residents and guests with warm weather - up to +20°C. In the center and east of the country - in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, the daytime temperature will vary between +20…+23°C. Everywhere - without precipitation, with light cloudiness, which will not spoil the overall picture of a sunny spring day.
In the southeast, in Melitopol, the thermometers will rise to +21°C. The weather will remain consistently dry and warm.
On average, the air temperature in the country will fluctuate between +19…+21°C during the day, which is quite high for this time of year.
