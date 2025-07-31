In Ukraine, 795 decisions of the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding officials were canceled: the Ministry of Health announced details of the inspections

In Ukraine, checks continue on the legality of decisions made by the Medical Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) regarding the establishment of disability for officials of state bodies. Currently, 795 decisions concerning these officials have already been revoked. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

As of July 25, 2025, 2630 cases of officials were included in the audit. At the same time, the Human Functional State Assessment Center has already reviewed 1989 cases.

795 MSEC decisions were revoked as unfounded, and in 400 cases, new decisions were made:

in 307 cases, the disability group was changed;

in 93 cases, the term of its establishment.

The largest number of cases of officials who were granted disability and whose checks are ongoing fall on the following bodies:

State Customs Service - 810 cases. Of these, 572 have already been reviewed, 236 decisions have been revoked, and in 114 cases, decisions have been revised;

State Tax Service of Ukraine - 518 cases. Of these, 413 have been reviewed, 154 decisions have been revoked, in 89 cases decisions have been changed;

Prosecutor's offices - 448 cases. Of these, 316 have already been reviewed, 152 decisions have been revoked, in 71 cases new decisions have been made, and another 46 people have been called for additional examination.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv, the management and doctors of a medical institution were detained for "arranging" disability for money to avoid mobilization. The total amount of bribes is 11 thousand US dollars and 4196 hryvnias.