In Ukraine, 795 decisions of the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding officials were canceled: the Ministry of Health announced details of the inspections

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 7690 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 21575 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 16672 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 24676 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 32169 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 171991 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 216217 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109233 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93737 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133688 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
58%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 62483 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 57344 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 57210 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 47775 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 67407 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 171991 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 216217 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 156926 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 175379 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 217000 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 108785 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 171257 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 228238 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 274509 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 206573 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

In Ukraine, 795 decisions of the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding officials were canceled: the Ministry of Health announced details of the inspections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In total, 2630 cases were included in the inspection, 1989 of which have already been reviewed.

In Ukraine, 795 decisions of the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding officials were canceled: the Ministry of Health announced details of the inspections

In Ukraine, checks continue on the legality of decisions made by the Medical Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) regarding the establishment of disability for officials of state bodies. Currently, 795 decisions concerning these officials have already been revoked. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

As of July 25, 2025, 2630 cases of officials were included in the audit. At the same time, the Human Functional State Assessment Center has already reviewed 1989 cases.

795 MSEC decisions were revoked as unfounded, and in 400 cases, new decisions were made:

  • in 307 cases, the disability group was changed;
    • in 93 cases, the term of its establishment.

      The largest number of cases of officials who were granted disability and whose checks are ongoing fall on the following bodies:

      • State Customs Service - 810 cases. Of these, 572 have already been reviewed, 236 decisions have been revoked, and in 114 cases, decisions have been revised;
        • State Tax Service of Ukraine - 518 cases. Of these, 413 have been reviewed, 154 decisions have been revoked, in 89 cases decisions have been changed;
          • Prosecutor's offices - 448 cases. Of these, 316 have already been reviewed, 152 decisions have been revoked, in 71 cases new decisions have been made, and another 46 people have been called for additional examination.

            Recall

            Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv, the management and doctors of a medical institution were detained for "arranging" disability for money to avoid mobilization. The total amount of bribes is 11 thousand US dollars and 4196 hryvnias.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyHealth
            State Customs Service of Ukraine
            State Tax Service of Ukraine
            Kyiv