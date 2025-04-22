In Ukraine, 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church are suspected of aiding the occupation of Ukrainian territories

14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church were notified of suspicion of aiding in the seizure of Ukrainian territories. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified fourteen Russian metropolitans of suspicion of aiding and abetting the infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which caused grave consequences (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message reads.

According to the information, the suspected metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in 2022-2024 facilitated the seizure of property of Ukrainian churches in the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions, as well as in Crimea.

In accordance with the decision of the Russian Synod on the "annexation" of Ukrainian religious communities to the ROC, they seized church buildings and land of Ukrainian dioceses - law enforcement officers note.

According to the information, the suspects appointed bishops controlled by them there. They also imposed Kremlin narratives on believers, blessed the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, and justified the crimes of the occupiers.

