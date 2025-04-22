$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7400 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27206 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60951 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101843 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90214 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209963 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102870 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82596 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67599 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Ukraine, 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church are suspected of aiding the occupation of Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3968 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church of suspicion of aiding and abetting encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They facilitated the seizure of property of Ukrainian churches in the occupied territories.

In Ukraine, 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church are suspected of aiding the occupation of Ukrainian territories

14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church were notified of suspicion of aiding in the seizure of Ukrainian territories. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified fourteen Russian metropolitans of suspicion of aiding and abetting the infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which caused grave consequences (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the message reads.

Details

According to the information, the suspected metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in 2022-2024 facilitated the seizure of property of Ukrainian churches in the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions, as well as in Crimea.

UOC Metropolitan Yelisey receives suspicion in absentia for seizing Izyum30.12.24, 16:26 • 26311 views

In accordance with the decision of the Russian Synod on the "annexation" of Ukrainian religious communities to the ROC, they seized church buildings and land of Ukrainian dioceses 

- law enforcement officers note.

According to the information, the suspects appointed bishops controlled by them there. They also imposed Kremlin narratives on believers, blessed the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, and justified the crimes of the occupiers.

The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources 15.04.25, 13:57 • 8169 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
