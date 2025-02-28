“In this war, Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the victim of aggression.” Stefanchuk expresses support for President Zelensky's position in talks with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed full support for the President of Ukraine after his talks with Trump. The dispute between the leaders arose over the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed support for the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in negotiations with US President Donald Trump. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.
Full support for the President of Ukraine. Full support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people! No one has the right to forget that in this war Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim of aggression!
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.