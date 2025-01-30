In the US, a plane crashed into a river near Reagan Airport: what is known

In the United States, a small plane crashed near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. This was reported by WTOP News, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, the plane crashed into the Potomac River.

Fireboats engaged in a search and rescue operation are working at the scene. There is currently no information on any possible casualties or injuries.

Due to the emergency, the airport temporarily shut down operations and all flights were suspended. According to the Federal Aviation Agency, the restrictions will remain in effect until 23:00. Nevertheless, the terminals remain open and passengers are advised to follow updates on the resumption of flights.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. The authorities urge citizens to remain calm and wait for further official announcements.

A passenger plane crashes in South Sudan, killing at least 20 people