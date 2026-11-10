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In the United States, impeachment proceedings against the head of the Pentagon were initiated over the war in Iran; when will the vote take place?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Republican Thomas Massie brought eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth. The House of Representatives may vote on November 11, but his removal is unlikely.

In the United States, impeachment proceedings against the head of the Pentagon were initiated over the war in Iran; when will the vote take place?

Republican Thomas Massie initiated impeachment proceedings against U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 9 over the war in Iran. The House of Representatives may consider the relevant motion as early as Wednesday, November 11. Yle reports this, citing AP and AFP, writes UNN.

Details

Massie filed eight articles of impeachment against the head of the Pentagon. In particular, he accuses Hegseth of waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as secretary of defense.

The initiative emerged several days after President Donald Trump's Republican Party suffered defeats in the midterm elections. Despite this, Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives.

Does Hegseth face the threat of dismissal

The House of Representatives may vote on impeachment as early as November 11. However, even if the initiative is approved, the final decision on removing the secretary from office must be made by the Senate.

At least two-thirds of senators' votes are required for this. Republicans currently hold 53 of the 100 seats, so Hegseth's removal from office is considered unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced a press conference with Hegseth for Tuesday, November 10. It will be his first press conference since May.

Trump is considering replacing Hegseth after the Republicans’ defeat in the election - media04.11.26, 20:38 • 8523 views

Stepan Haftko

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