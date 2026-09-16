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In the United States, a plot to assassinate a Russian opposition figure in Washington was uncovered; the trail leads to Russian intelligence services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

In the United States, several Russian nationals have been charged with plotting to kill a dissident in Washington. The names of those involved and the targets were not disclosed.

In the United States, a plot to assassinate a Russian opposition figure in Washington was uncovered; the trail leads to Russian intelligence services

In the United States, several Russian citizens have been charged with preparing to assassinate a Russian opposition figure in Washington and conspiring to carry out murders in various countries around the world. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated this, ABC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Blanche, the case is being handled by the New York prosecutor’s office. The U.S. side claims that the accused worked for Russian intelligence.

They are charged, in particular, with financing terrorism and participating in a conspiracy to commit murders. According to the U.S. prosecutor’s office, one of the targets was a "Russian dissident" whom the accused believed was in Washington.

The alleged target’s name has not yet been disclosed

Blanche did not name either the Russians who were charged or the opposition figure who was allegedly the target of the planned assassination attempt. It is also not yet known exactly when the murder was planned or whether any of the individuals involved have been detained.

At the time the information appeared, details of the case had not yet been published on the U.S. Department of Justice website.

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Stepan Haftko

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