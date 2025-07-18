In the Stepnohirsk community, a man died due to a Russian attack: his body was found at the impact site

One person died as a result of the occupiers' night attack on the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia region on the night of Friday, July 18. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, according to UNN.

A 64-year-old man died as a result of the Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk community. His body was just found at the site of the impact. - the message says.

According to the official, the Russians hit residential buildings with KABs – a fire broke out in several multi-story buildings.

Recall

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 490 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 7 air strikes, 328 UAV attacks, MLRS shelling, and 154 artillery strikes were recorded. 15 reports of destruction were received.

