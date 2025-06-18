$41.530.01
In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, the search and rescue operation has been completed after more than 39 hours: the bodies of 23 dead have been recovered from the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, the search and rescue operation, which lasted over 39 hours, has been completed. The bodies of 23 dead have been recovered from the rubble. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of the shelling on June 17.

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, the search and rescue operation has been completed after more than 39 hours: the bodies of 23 dead have been recovered from the rubble

Search operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, which lasted over 39 hours after the Russian attack, have been completed. The bodies of 23 deceased were recovered from the rubble. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of the Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 were injured. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

The search and rescue operation in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv lasted over 39 hours. Rescuers completed search operations at 19:20 today. Debris removal is ongoing. Unfortunately, at this location alone, the bodies of 23 deceased were recovered from the rubble. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of the Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 were injured.

- said Klymenko.

He noted that the rescue operation began immediately after emergency services arrived at the scene following the report of the strike. Over 400 SES rescuers and more than 200 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences. Specialized rescue and engineering equipment was used, and drones and search dogs were deployed.

SES rescuers saved 2 people from under the rubble, and about 50 more were unblocked from apartments and entrances. Psychologist teams worked at the site – over 220 people received emergency psychological assistance. We used all resources to save lives. Law enforcement officers, more than 300 of them, also ensured law and order at the location around the clock. And they will continue to do so as long as needed. Accepting applications from victims is ongoing – almost 500 reports of property damage have already been received. All data is being meticulously recorded.

- emphasized the minister.

We remind you

The massive Russian attack on Ukraine on June 17 claimed the lives of 30 people, with 188 more injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

