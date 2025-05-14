In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets, two people were injured

In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the morning in Rivne region was "alarming" - in particular, the air defense forces neutralized 4 enemy air targets over the region.

Two people were injured. There is minor damage to civilian infrastructure - Koval said.

He added that the relevant services are working at the crash sites.

Let us remind you

On May 13, the occupiers massively shelled five settlements in the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons throughout the day. As a result of the attacks, two people died and seven were injured.

