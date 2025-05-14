In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets, two people were injured

$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 3490 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 20173 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 19035 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74272 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 67151 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 84922 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 81713 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165521 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73178 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166673 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM • 19323 views

The court banned the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border

May 13, 08:07 PM • 9008 views

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

May 13, 08:31 PM • 7878 views

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 15540 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 13829 views
NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 20174 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74273 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 68877 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165521 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166673 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 30227 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 90857 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 90254 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 91101 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 91073 views
MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets, two people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1978 views

As a result of the morning drone attack on the Rivne region on May 14, two people were injured, there is minor destruction. Air defense forces neutralized 4 air targets over the region.

In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets, two people were injured

In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the morning in Rivne region was "alarming" - in particular, the air defense forces neutralized 4 enemy air targets over the region.

Two people were injured. There is minor damage to civilian infrastructure

- Koval said.

He added that the relevant services are working at the crash sites.

Let us remind you

On May 13, the occupiers massively shelled five settlements in the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons throughout the day. As a result of the attacks, two people died and seven were injured.

60 air strikes and over a thousand drone strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas at the front13.05.25, 23:20 • 2828 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Rivne Oblast
