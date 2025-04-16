In the Poltava region, debris from UAVs damaged a power line: two villages without electricity

On the night of Wednesday, April 16, in the Poltava region, a power line in the Reshetylivska community was damaged as a result of falling debris from an enemy UAV. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the incident, two settlements were left without electricity.

Experts are already working on restoring power supply - said Kohut.

He clarified that no appeals to emergency services regarding destruction and injuries as a result of the fall of UAV debris were received.

