In the morning, Russians attacked Kharkiv region: a kindergarten is damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled several settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging buildings, farms and injuring civilians, including one person killed in the village of Varvarovka.
On the morning of June 29, Russian occupation forces once again attacked the Kharkiv region. The village of Bohuslavka in the Izium district and Kupyansk-Kuzlovy came under fire. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
Details
According to Sinegubov, today at 06:00 in Bohuslavka village, Izium district, a private household was damaged as a result of shelling by the KAB.
Also, on June 29 at 05:00 in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, on Darvin Street, the building of the "House of Science and Technology" and a kindergarten were damaged as a result of shelling.
Addendum
In addition, Sinegubov spoke about the shelling of the Kharkiv region on Friday, June 26:
- 20:00 Kupyansk district, Dvorichanska community, Mytrofanivka village. A farm and agricultural machinery were damaged as a result of attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
- 16:30 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Bilyi Kolodyaz village, a woman was injured as a result of hostile artillery shelling .
- 16:20 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Tsyrkuny village. The building of the enterprise, a car, and private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 8 people were injured.
- 09:00 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk community, Varvarivka village. A woman died as a result of the shelling by a UAV .
- ▪️ 28 June 08:30 Kupyansk district, Dvorichanska community, Petro-Ivanivka village. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling.
Recall
The enemy attacked Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region, with at least three UAVs. At least eight people were wounded as a result of the occupiers' strike .