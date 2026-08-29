In the Kyiv region, logistics facilities are burning after a repeated Russian attack — footage shows what is happening at the site now

$44.540.0351.86
ukenru
09:24 AM • 12352 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods
08:59 AM • 13789 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 11584 views
Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA
August 29, 01:55 AM • 37103 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 37879 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 22114 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 19788 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 24678 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 37296 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
August 28, 04:13 PM • 33586 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
Eating together may reduce the risk of depression and dementia – BBCAugust 29, 12:56 AM • 13305 views
Saab has flown the two-seat Gripen F for the first time – why this version is important for UkraineAugust 29, 01:16 AM • 10975 views
Trump to meet with oil refiners over high fuel prices in the US – BloombergAugust 29, 01:37 AM • 5762 views
One of the Russian Federation's main agricultural regions has declared a state of emergency due to problems with grain exportsAugust 29, 02:17 AM • 8454 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the floods - Foreign Ministry07:52 AM • 13448 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 55166 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 50644 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 50687 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 49395 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 48718 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Pete Hegseth
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 18567 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 18129 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 71724 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 101891 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 97798 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Buk air defense system
Financial Times

In the Kyiv region, logistics facilities are burning after a repeated Russian attack — footage shows what is happening at the site now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Rescuers are extinguishing large-scale fires at several locations in the Kyiv region following a second Russian strike.

In the Kyiv region, logistics facilities are burning after a repeated Russian attack — footage shows what is happening at the site now

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of a repeat Russian attack in the Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing what is currently happening at the site, UNN writes.

Since early morning, firefighters have been working at the sites of enemy shelling. Following the overnight attack, the enemy carried out a repeat strike, which caused fires at logistics facilities. Emergency responders are currently deployed at several locations and are extinguishing large-scale fires. The work is ongoing

- the State Emergency Service reported.

Earlier, the regional military administration reported the death of a 14-year-old girl in the Boryspil district as a result of another Russian attack.

Enemy drone strike on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl29.08.26, 12:14 • 1300 views

As a result of the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Bucha district, which occurred the previous day, 27 deaths and more than 40 injured people have been reported.

Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA29.08.26, 11:32 • 11588 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine