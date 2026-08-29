In the Kyiv region, logistics facilities are burning after a repeated Russian attack — footage shows what is happening at the site now

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of a repeat Russian attack in the Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing what is currently happening at the site, UNN writes.

Since early morning, firefighters have been working at the sites of enemy shelling. Following the overnight attack, the enemy carried out a repeat strike, which caused fires at logistics facilities. Emergency responders are currently deployed at several locations and are extinguishing large-scale fires. The work is ongoing - the State Emergency Service reported.

Earlier, the regional military administration reported the death of a 14-year-old girl in the Boryspil district as a result of another Russian attack.

Enemy drone strike on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl

As a result of the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Bucha district, which occurred the previous day, 27 deaths and more than 40 injured people have been reported.

Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA