The Russian attack with drones on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl

$44.540.0351.86
ukenru
08:59 AM • 2072 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 5700 views
A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.
August 29, 01:55 AM • 34102 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 35105 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 20809 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 18809 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 24275 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 36911 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
August 28, 04:13 PM • 33358 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 52150 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 15522 views
Trump has lost another attempt to overturn the criminal conviction on the grounds of presidential immunityAugust 29, 12:16 AM • 12613 views
Eating together may reduce the risk of depression and dementia – BBCAugust 29, 12:56 AM • 10818 views
Saab has flown the two-seat Gripen F for the first time – why this version is important for UkraineAugust 29, 01:16 AM • 6852 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the flood - MFA07:52 AM • 10459 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 52150 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 47314 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 48148 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 46900 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 46171 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Pete Hegseth
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 15587 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 16162 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 69974 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 100263 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 96240 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Buk air defense system
Financial Times

The Russian attack with drones on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

In Boryspil district, a 14-year-old girl was killed as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs. There are casualties and civilian objects have been damaged.

The Russian attack with drones on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl

Another Russian attack on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a child, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

This morning, a 14-year-old girl was killed in Boryspil district as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. This is another victim of Russian terror. She had her whole life ahead of her — dreams, plans, and a future. My sincere condolences to the girl’s family and loved ones. There are no words that could lessen the pain of such a loss

- Tkachenko said.

According to him, "there are also injured people and damaged civilian facilities in Boryspil district." "We are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and helping people," he said.

A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.29.08.26, 11:32 • 5746 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast