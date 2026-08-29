The Russian attack with drones on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl

Another Russian attack on the Kyiv region claimed the life of a child, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

This morning, a 14-year-old girl was killed in Boryspil district as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. This is another victim of Russian terror. She had her whole life ahead of her — dreams, plans, and a future. My sincere condolences to the girl’s family and loved ones. There are no words that could lessen the pain of such a loss - Tkachenko said.

According to him, "there are also injured people and damaged civilian facilities in Boryspil district." "We are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and helping people," he said.

A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.