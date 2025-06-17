In the Kyiv region, DTEK specialists restored electricity to homes that were de-energized as a result of Russian shelling

In the Kyiv region, DTEK specialists have restored electricity, lost after the Russian missile and drone attack, to all the houses that were de-energized, where it was technically possible. All works were carried out after obtaining permission from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service, UNN writes with a reference to the DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks website.

Details

Immediately after receiving permission from the military and the State Emergency Service, the emergency repair teams of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks began to restore power supply. Currently, all houses that have not suffered significant damage and can receive electricity already have light - the message says.

DTEK reported that on the night of June 17, due to the Russian attack on the capital, DTEK's electrical equipment was damaged. 1148 houses in the capital were temporarily left without electricity.

Kyiv continues to suffer from enemy missile and drone attacks, which led to emergency power outages in the homes of Kyiv residents. The emergency repair teams of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks promptly repair power lines and equipment and promptly return light to the townspeople - the message says.

Supplement

As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv on the night of June 17, significant damage was caused to the infrastructure of the capital and state institutions. Houses, post office, KPI building and railway property were damaged.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that June 18 was declared in the capital a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, tomorrow any entertainment events are prohibited in the city, said the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko.