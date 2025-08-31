$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 17481 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 44553 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 69848 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 85502 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 102641 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 250867 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 109337 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84737 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98799 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 317507 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians occupied some territory, but it is not of strategic interest – OSG "Dnipro"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Russian invaders occupied some territory in the Kupyansk direction, but it has no strategic importance. There are no large settlements in this territory, only villages and towns.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians occupied some territory, but it is not of strategic interest – OSG "Dnipro"

Russian invaders claim that Kupyansk is surrounded and blocked. However, in reality, they only managed to occupy territory without significant settlements, which has no political or strategic importance, writes UNN with reference to the spokesman of the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the national telethon.

Details

From their point of view, Kupyansk is surrounded, blocked. They really managed to occupy a certain territory, but there are no large settlements on this territory, only villages and towns. Therefore, on the one hand, they have an advance, but this advance did not result in the capture of a settlement or some territory important from a political or strategic point of view.

- Tregubov said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the concentration of up to 100,000 Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction, who are preparing offensive actions. He also reported on the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Dobropillia direction. The front line is reliably held thanks to the Defense Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine