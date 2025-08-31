In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians occupied some territory, but it is not of strategic interest – OSG "Dnipro"

Russian invaders claim that Kupyansk is surrounded and blocked. However, in reality, they only managed to occupy territory without significant settlements, which has no political or strategic importance, writes UNN with reference to the spokesman of the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the national telethon.

Details

From their point of view, Kupyansk is surrounded, blocked. They really managed to occupy a certain territory, but there are no large settlements on this territory, only villages and towns. Therefore, on the one hand, they have an advance, but this advance did not result in the capture of a settlement or some territory important from a political or strategic point of view. - Tregubov said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the concentration of up to 100,000 Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction, who are preparing offensive actions. He also reported on the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Dobropillia direction. The front line is reliably held thanks to the Defense Forces.