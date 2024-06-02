ukenru
In the Czech Republic, several Russians beat up Ukrainian volotens

In the Czech Republic, several Russians beat up Ukrainian volotens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37619 views

In Prague, a group of Russians physically abused members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague Maiden, causing them injuries.

In the center of Prague, a group of Russians attacked members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague maiden, causing physical damage. Writes UNN with A Link to the victim's information from the page Prague maiden in the social network "X".

Details

The incident occurred on the Old Town Square in the center of Prague on June 1.

We volunteer every Saturday from the second to the sixth, we have a tent "Russia Hands of Ukraine". There we stand peacefully with merch and a volunteer box. Everything is official, we have permission

- the victim writes.

The volunteer stated that she received physical injuries from the attackers, as evidenced by the photo she published with blood on her handkerchief.

Image

In the video materials that were published, it was not possible to record the beginning of the conflict. However, one of the videos shows how a Russian woman knocks out the phone of Ukrainians. Another video shows her and another citizen of the aggressor country attacking volunteers, beating them with their feet and hands, while accompanying their actions with obscene shouts addressed to Ukrainians and Czechs.

recall

The United States expects one million shells to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year thanks to the Czech initiative, US Secretary of state Anthony Blinken said during his working visit to Prague on May 30. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

