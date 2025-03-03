In the center of Kyiv, a drunken man opened fire with a traumatic rifle: what he faces
Kyiv • UNN
On Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street, a drunk man provoked a conflict with a passerby and fired twice from a traumatic weapon. Police detained the 49-year-old offender, who faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.
In the center of the capital, a drunken man harassed a passerby and opened fire with a traumatic weapon. He was notified of suspicion of hooliganism and faces up to 7 years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.
The incident took place in the evening on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street. A security guard of the establishment reported to the police that he had heard a dispute between the men, and then there was a shooting. According to the head of the Shevchenkivsky police department, Ihor Padyuk, the sudden conflict took place between two local residents.
The offender provoked a conflict with a passerby and began to touch his clothes. During the subsequent pushing, the suspect pulled out a traumatic pistol and made two shots in the air. Police detained the 49-year-old shooter at the scene and seized the weapon
The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism) and faces up to 7 years in prison.
On November 23, 2024, at about 00:30, a conflict arose between two groups of men in a hotel in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, which escalated into a fight. One of the participants pulled out a gun and made several shots and fled the scene. The hotel resident died on the spot from the wound, while his friend and a security guard sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.