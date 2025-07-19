In the 155th brigade of Russian marines, their own wounded are executed - GUR

The commander of one of the units of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the aggressor state ordered the execution of a wounded soldier of the same brigade. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which published the corresponding radio interception, according to UNN.

Details

"In the radio interception obtained by Ukrainian intelligence officers, the commander of one of the units of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the aggressor state orders the execution of a wounded soldier of the same brigade," the GUR report says.

As noted by the GUR, the threat of execution is a common practice of "motivation" among commanders of the aggressor state's army. "The threat of execution is the only way Russian commanders force personnel to perform combat missions," the intelligence agency said.

"Shoot him, damn it! In the marines, there are no sick people - there are living and there are dead. He has no other options. I order to shoot him if he doesn't go further," the Russian commander ordered in the published radio interception.

Addition

The GUR indicated that the 155th Marine Brigade of the aggressor state of Russia is known for committing war crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region, as well as in other areas of the front.

Earlier, UNN wrote that recently, specialists from the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recorded another war crime of this brigade - an order to kill and behead Ukrainian prisoners of war.