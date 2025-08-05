$41.790.03
In Ternopil region, men in two cars blocked a TCC vehicle and tried to take away a conscript

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

On the highway to Rivne, two civilian cars blocked a TCC vehicle, demanding to hand over a conscript to them. The incident led to a road accident, with police and the Military Law Enforcement Service working at the scene.

In Ternopil region, men in two cars blocked a TCC vehicle and tried to take away a conscript

In the Ternopil region, on the highway to Rivne, two cars blocked a vehicle belonging to employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center. The men in these vehicles behaved aggressively and demanded that the conscript be handed over to them, writes UNN with reference to the Ternopil TCC and SP.

Details

During the delivery of a conscript from the Kremenets RTCC and SP to the unit training center, two civilian cars forced the military vehicle of the territorial recruitment and social support center, which was carrying the conscript, to the roadside and eventually blocked it on the bypass road of Rivne city

- the statement says.

It is noted that while pulling over to the roadside, the vehicle of the Kremenets RTCC and SP servicemen was involved in an accident with one of the offenders' cars. The senior officer in the car called the police and, together with the driver and the conscript, locked themselves inside the car, as six civilians behaved aggressively and demanded that the conscript be handed over to them.

As of 9:30 PM, representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and the Military Law Enforcement Service are working at the scene. The serviceman of the Kremenets RTCC and SP and the conscript have been taken to healthcare facilities

- the statement says.

The National Police authorities are taking appropriate measures regarding the individuals who obstructed the lawful activities of the Kremenets RTCC and SP representatives. Law enforcement agencies will provide a proper legal assessment of the actions of these citizens.

For reference: Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" provides for liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years, and in case of grave consequences — up to 15 years of imprisonment

- emphasized the TCC.

Addition

Civilians armed with bats and metal pipes damaged the vehicle and inflicted bodily harm on a soldier from the notification group. The soldier fired back with a traumatic pistol.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rivne