A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Publications
Exclusives
In Ternopil region, a 16-year-old teenager climbed onto a monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero: the issue of punishment is being decided

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In the village of Dunayiv, Kremenets district, a 16-year-old boy climbed onto the monument to Oleksandr Kapinos, a Hero of the Heavenly Hundred, and published a photo on a social network. The police are considering bringing him to administrative responsibility.

In Ternopil region, a 16-year-old teenager climbed onto a monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero: the issue of punishment is being decided

In the village of Dunayiv, Kremenets district, Ternopil region, law enforcement officers identified a 16-year-old boy who climbed onto the monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero Oleksandr Kapinos and posted a photo on social media. The police are considering bringing the young man to administrative responsibility. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Ternopil region, according to UNN.

Details

As stated, on Saturday, July 12, the police received information that in the center of the village of Dunayiv, a young man climbed onto the monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero Oleksandr Kapinos, and later published a photo on a social network.

The police registered this fact in the journal of statements and reports of criminal offenses and promptly identified the offender. He turned out to be a 16-year-old local resident.

The issue of bringing him to administrative responsibility is currently being decided

- law enforcement officers note.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
