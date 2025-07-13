In Ternopil region, a 16-year-old teenager climbed onto a monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero: the issue of punishment is being decided

In the village of Dunayiv, Kremenets district, Ternopil region, law enforcement officers identified a 16-year-old boy who climbed onto the monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero Oleksandr Kapinos and posted a photo on social media. The police are considering bringing the young man to administrative responsibility. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Ternopil region, according to UNN.

Details

As stated, on Saturday, July 12, the police received information that in the center of the village of Dunayiv, a young man climbed onto the monument to the Heavenly Hundred Hero Oleksandr Kapinos, and later published a photo on a social network.

The police registered this fact in the journal of statements and reports of criminal offenses and promptly identified the offender. He turned out to be a 16-year-old local resident.

The issue of bringing him to administrative responsibility is currently being decided - law enforcement officers note.

In Odesa, a woman and her teenage daughter set fire to military transport and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities