In Ternopil, man with a weapon locked a female employee in an office at a store — KORD detained him after the shooting
Kyiv • UNN
The man locked the store manager in an office, after which two shots rang out. KORD detained a local resident; no one was injured.
In Ternopil, police conducted a special operation on November 5 to arrest an armed man in a store who had locked the manager of the establishment in an office. KORD special forces detained the shooter. UNN reports this, citing data from the National Police.
Details
"Today, November 5, at around 11:00 a.m., police received a report of an incident at a retail establishment. An unknown man locked the store manager in an office. Subsequently, two shots were heard from the premises," police said.
Police officers and all necessary specialized services were dispatched to the scene. Law enforcement officers took urgent measures to detain the man and ensure the safety of citizens.
KORD special forces detained the shooter. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Initial investigative actions are being carried out with the detainee—a local resident born in 1973