In Ternopil, man with a weapon locked a female employee in an office at a store — KORD detained him after the shooting

In Ternopil, police conducted a special operation on November 5 to arrest an armed man in a store who had locked the manager of the establishment in an office. KORD special forces detained the shooter. UNN reports this, citing data from the National Police.

Details

"Today, November 5, at around 11:00 a.m., police received a report of an incident at a retail establishment. An unknown man locked the store manager in an office. Subsequently, two shots were heard from the premises," police said.

Police officers and all necessary specialized services were dispatched to the scene. Law enforcement officers took urgent measures to detain the man and ensure the safety of citizens.