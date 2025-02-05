In Sweden, police confirm deaths of 11 people in school in Örebro

A shooting at the Campus Risbergska educational center in Örebro, Sweden, has left 11 people dead. Law enforcement officials do not rule out that the death toll may increase. This is reported by Aftonbladet with reference to police representative Gabriel Henning, UNN reports.

According to media reports as of Wednesday morning, the shooter is dead, local police chief Roberto Ade Forest told reporters. He is a 35-year-old local resident. The attacker had not previously come to the attention of the police, according to preliminary data, he is not associated with any gangs, and the investigation does not yet see a terrorist motive. The attacker's home has already been searched. The motive for the attack has not been established. It is assumed that the shooter acted alone. He had a firearms license.

The shooter has not yet been officially identified. According to the newspaper, he was a withdrawn person with possible communication problems, who had withdrawn from his family and did not have a job.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called what happened in Örebro the worst mass shooting in Swedish history.

Campus Risbergska provides primary and secondary education for adults aged 20 and over, conducts Swedish language courses for foreigners, and organizes special programs for people with disabilities.

