In Sweden, police confirm deaths of 11 people in school in Örebro

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53559 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100701 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101631 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103321 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161165 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105076 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101297 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109805 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120991 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161165 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151380 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104157 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109805 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137824 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139587 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167431 views
In Sweden, police confirm deaths of 11 people in school in Örebro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21665 views

A shooting killed 11 people at the Swedish educational center Campus Risbergska in Örebro. The 35-year-old attacker, who had a gun license, was also killed, and the motives for the crime are currently unknown.

A shooting at the Campus Risbergska educational center in Örebro, Sweden, has left 11 people dead. Law enforcement officials do not rule out that the death toll may increase. This is reported by Aftonbladet with reference to police representative Gabriel Henning, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports as of Wednesday morning, the shooter is dead, local police chief Roberto Ade Forest told reporters. He is a 35-year-old local resident. The attacker had not previously come to the attention of the police, according to preliminary data, he is not associated with any gangs, and the investigation does not yet see a terrorist motive. The attacker's home has already been searched. The motive for the attack has not been established. It is assumed that the shooter acted alone. He had a firearms license.

The shooter has not yet been officially identified. According to the newspaper, he was a withdrawn person with possible communication problems, who had withdrawn from his family and did not have a job.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called what happened in Örebro the worst mass shooting in Swedish history.

For reference

Campus Risbergska provides primary and secondary education for adults aged 20 and over, conducts Swedish language courses for foreigners, and organizes special programs for people with disabilities.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, on February 4, about ten people, including the attacker, were killed in a school in Örebro, Sweden, as a result of a shooting . Four of the wounded were operated on, their condition is stable.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
swedenSweden

